Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iowa Cremation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-378-3361
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Mechanicsville, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Willett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Willett


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Willett Obituary
MARY ANN WILLETT Mechanicsville Mary Ann Willett, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Public graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Joe) Schemmel of Cedar Rapids; son, Bob Willett Jr. of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Nic (Ashlee) Bennett of Fairfax, Chris (Jenny) Caspers of Lisbon, Shaun (Andi) Ash of Marshalltown, Ben Schemmel of Florida and Eric Schemmel of Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Ryker, Greyson and Harlyn Bennett and Kaden, Lynnlee and Teegan Caspers; brother, John Perry of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Mary Smith of Mechanicsville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Willett Sr., on July 14, 2014; son-in-law, Keith; sister, Betty; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Frank Smith, James and Shirley Willett, Judy Perry and Norman Willett; and a nephew, Johnny. Mary Ann Perry was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Paris, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Richardson) Perry. On Sept. 17, 1963, she married Robert G. Willett Sr. in Mount Carroll, Ill. Mary Ann worked as an assembler at Rockwell Collins for many years and was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsville. She enjoyed traveling and music with her husband, her family, gardening and her dog, Mikey. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Memorials may be given in her name to Cedar Valley Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now