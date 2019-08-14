|
MARY ANN WILLETT Mechanicsville Mary Ann Willett, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Public graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Joe) Schemmel of Cedar Rapids; son, Bob Willett Jr. of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Nic (Ashlee) Bennett of Fairfax, Chris (Jenny) Caspers of Lisbon, Shaun (Andi) Ash of Marshalltown, Ben Schemmel of Florida and Eric Schemmel of Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Ryker, Greyson and Harlyn Bennett and Kaden, Lynnlee and Teegan Caspers; brother, John Perry of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Mary Smith of Mechanicsville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Willett Sr., on July 14, 2014; son-in-law, Keith; sister, Betty; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Frank Smith, James and Shirley Willett, Judy Perry and Norman Willett; and a nephew, Johnny. Mary Ann Perry was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Paris, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Richardson) Perry. On Sept. 17, 1963, she married Robert G. Willett Sr. in Mount Carroll, Ill. Mary Ann worked as an assembler at Rockwell Collins for many years and was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsville. She enjoyed traveling and music with her husband, her family, gardening and her dog, Mikey. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Memorials may be given in her name to Cedar Valley Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019