MARY ANN WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Mary Ann Williams, 63, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Gary; her son, Shane Patrick Williams of Chicago; her mother, Mary Ellen O'Brien of Dubuque, Iowa; her sisters, Barbara Cutkomp of Ainsworth, Iowa, Teresa (Bill) Brahm of Dubuque, Iowa, Maureen (Bob) Leuenberger of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Leslie (Bill) Rhomberg of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Patrick O'Brien; and brother-in-law, Keith Cutkomp. Mary was born May 29, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Stephen and Mary Ellen (Kroeger) O'Brien. She married Gary Williams on Nov. 17, 1984, in Dubuque, Iowa. Mary graduated from Wahlert High School and the University of Iowa with a B.S. degree. Mary was program director for New Horizons and then a state inspector for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. She had a strong passion for helping people with disabilities. Mary loved shopping, scrapbooking, traveling, listening to country music and an avid Hawkeyes fan. Mary's family were her pride and joy, and she loved them dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family. Go Hawks!
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019