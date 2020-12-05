1/1
Mary Anne Dunkel
1942 - 2020
MARY ANNE DUNKEL Anamosa Mary Anne Dunkel, 78, of Anamosa, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Private services will be held for the family on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. By visiting www.goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with the family. Mary Anne Patnode was born April 11, 1942, in Stone City, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Florence (Healy) Patnode. She attended school in Anamosa and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1960. She then attended Mount Mercy College School of Nursing for one year. She married Harold Martensen on April 8, 1961, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa. He died in 1991. On Nov. 26, 1994, she married Lyle Dunkel in Anamosa. She was employed at Stoltz Insurance Agency and later at Rockwell Collins, both in Anamosa. She was a member of Fawn Creek Golf Club. She enjoyed singing, all types of music, playing the organ at area churches, golf, shopping, playing cards and traveling with Lyle. Above all else, she loved spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her husband, Lyle; her children, Mitch (Lauri) Martensen, Anamosa, Anne (Warren) Chadwell, Anamosa, Jennifer (Abhishek) Bhattacherjee, Denver, Colo., and Heather (Brian) Hodges, Sammamish, Wash.; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Therese (Harry) Bickford, Anamosa, and Libby Ammeter, Owasso, Okla.; brothers, John (Sue) Patnode, Anamosa, and CJ Patnode, Anamosa; a brother-in-law, Louis Dunkel, Cedar Rapids; and a son-in-law, Kirk Brunscheen, Cedar Rapids. In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and children, Lori Brunscheen and Matt Dunkel. Mary Anne's family would like to thank the staffs of Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital for the excellent care she received.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Service
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 East First St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
