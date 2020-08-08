MARY ANNE MADDEN Iowa City Mary Anne Madden died peacefully at home on Aug. 4, 2020. Mary Anne was born June 18, 1931, in Decatur, Ill., the daughter of Mark P. and Helen (Sheehy) Costello. She graduated from St. Theresa's High School in Decatur, the University of Illinois, and later earned a master's degree in American studies from the University of Iowa. Mary Anne was deeply involved in the community life of Iowa City, serving as vice chairwoman of the Johnson County Democratic Party, the Iowa City Human Rights Commission, and serving on the board of the Crisis Center of Iowa City. She worked as a reporter for KXIC Radio, the Des Moines Register and Voice of America. For many years, Mary Anne was the executive director of the Johnson County United Way. Mary Anne traveled widely, read voraciously and enjoyed time spent with her family and her dogs. She loved going to movies, garage sales, and she also dabbled in painting and photography. After retiring from United Way, she finally finished writing a murder mystery, "A Campus Death", which she self-published. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry T. Madden; and her former spouse, Donald R. Volm. She is survived by her brother, Mark P. Costello of Champaign, Ill.; her children, Matthew Volm of New York City, Timothy Volm and Anne Braverman (Thomas), both of Iowa City and Nicholas Volm of Los Angeles; and her grandchildren, Emily Braverman and William Braverman; and her stepchildren, Lynn Madden of Iowa City and Kathy Madden and Mark Madden, both of Boston. In light of the current pandemic, no public funeral services will be held. Donations may be made in Mary Anne's name to the Democratic Party or to the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store