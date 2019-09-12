|
MARY ARLENE (JOHNSON) PLATT Cedar Rapids Mary Arlene (Johnson) Platt, 99, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Higley Mansion Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with Father Don Czapla presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Dishong of Las Vegas; four grandsons; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Raymond and Charles (Marie) Johnson. Mary Platt was born at home on Oct. 26, 1919, to parents Mano and Sadie Mariah (Moulds) Johnson. She married John Platt on July 29, 1945. John died on Jan. 2, 2000. They are lifelong residents of Cedar Rapids. Mary was a wonderful homemaker and a very talented seamstress. Her greatest enjoyment was feeding and watching the birds visit the feeder. She loved plants and flowers of all kinds. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the hospice organization of your choice. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019