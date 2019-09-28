Home

Mary B. Smock

Mary B. Smock Obituary
MARY B. SMOCK Edgewood Mary B. Smock, 72, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Darren (Courtney) Smock of Coggon and Daniel (Jeannette) Smock of Lisbon; five grandchildren, Conner, Reid, Regan, Cooper and Sydney Smock; seven sisters- and brothers-in-law, Diana (Leo) Helle, Shirley Chapman, Audrey (Ambrose) Loecke, Joyce (Gary) Barnhart and Caroline Smock; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Edgewood Convalescent Home for the excellent care and love they have given to Mary during her time there. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen presiding. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, where there will be a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Friends also may call one hour before Mass at the church on Tuesday. Inurnment: St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Edgewood, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
