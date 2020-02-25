Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
1927 - 2020
MARY L. BERGUM Cedar Rapids Mary L. Bergum, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Visitation will be at noon Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories followed by services at 1 p.m. The Rev. Melanie Van Weelden of First Congregational United Church of Christ will officiate. Entombment will take place in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary was born Nov. 26, 1927, in Dakota City. She married Verle Bergum on Aug. 18, 1946, in Humboldt. She is survived by children, Phil Bergum and wife, Grace, of Minneapolis, and Anne Condon and husband, Mike, of Cedar Rapids. She also is survived by grandchildren, Alex and Erica Bergum and Ryan and Matthew Condon. Mary also is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010. Mary worked many years for Reliable Machine in Cedar Rapids. She loved playing cards, especially bridge and, as any of her friends could attest, she was one of the best around. Mary also was a lifetime Iowa Hawkeye fan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Please leave a message or tribute to the Bergum family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
