|
|
MARY BETH FEAKER Solon Mary Beth Feaker, 60, of Solon, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Brosh Chapel. Mary Beth was born Jan. 18, 1959, in Muscatine, the daughter of Edward and Rita (Voss) Lange. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School, Class of 1977. Mary was united in marriage to Jim Damisch in September 1979. They had one son, Tyson. Mary was later united in marriage to Tim Feaker on Oct. 6, 1989. She worked at Rockwell Collins, Alliant Energy, Oral B and Feaker Painting. Mary enjoyed boating, being out in the sun, living the Florida Salt life and spending time with her friends and family. Mary is survived by her husband, Tim of Solon; son, Tyson Damisch of Cedar Rapids; her mother, Rita Lange of Cedar Rapids; her sisters, Jennifer Lange and Julie (Steve) Calvert, both of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her stepson, T.J. Feaker; her stepdaughter, Tammy Conn; as well as her aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, her grandparents, two aunts and two uncles. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019