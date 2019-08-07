Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Feaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth Feaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Beth Feaker Obituary
MARY BETH FEAKER Solon Mary Beth Feaker, 60, of Solon, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Brosh Chapel. Mary Beth was born Jan. 18, 1959, in Muscatine, the daughter of Edward and Rita (Voss) Lange. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School, Class of 1977. Mary was united in marriage to Jim Damisch in September 1979. They had one son, Tyson. Mary was later united in marriage to Tim Feaker on Oct. 6, 1989. She worked at Rockwell Collins, Alliant Energy, Oral B and Feaker Painting. Mary enjoyed boating, being out in the sun, living the Florida Salt life and spending time with her friends and family. Mary is survived by her husband, Tim of Solon; son, Tyson Damisch of Cedar Rapids; her mother, Rita Lange of Cedar Rapids; her sisters, Jennifer Lange and Julie (Steve) Calvert, both of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her stepson, T.J. Feaker; her stepdaughter, Tammy Conn; as well as her aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, her grandparents, two aunts and two uncles. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now