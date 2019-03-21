Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
Mary Braumann Obituary
MARY BRAUMANN Cedar Rapids Mary Braumann, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the company of her family. She was born Mary Louise Fibikar on March 25, 1932, in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph Fibikar and Myrtle (Harrah) Fibikar. After graduating from Eagle Grove High School, she married Evron L. "Bob" Braumann in 1949 in Eagle Grove. Mary worked for Highway Equipment Co. for several years, as well as the 2000 U.S. Census and Younkers following retirement. Some of her hobbies included creating beautiful crochet projects, enjoying crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and animal advocacy. She was a warm and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and was a steadfast and supportive presence in many lives. Mary also appreciated a connection with many longtime friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Rich, Ray, Robert and Lynda; her friend and former husband, Bob Braumann; and a son, Robert F. Braumann. She is survived by a sister, Arlene Redwanski; sister-in-law, Betty Fibikar; sons, Dave, Randy and John; daughter, Barb (Jeff) Adkins; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, no formal services are planned. Memorials may be directed to the Mary L. Braumann spay and neuter fund in care of Iowa Humane Alliance, 6450 Sixth St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; your favorite animal rescue, national animal organization or Hospice of Mercy. Please share your support and memories with Mary's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
