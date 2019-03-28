MARY BRIDGET SUMMERWILL St. Charles, Ill. Mary Bridget Summerwill, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in St. Charles, Ill. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she grew up surrounded by her four siblings and loving parents, James and Barbara (Bradley) O'Connell. She graduated from Marquette University and followed a career in personal banking in Chicago, where she met her husband of over 26 years, Jeffrey Summerwill. Bridget and Jeff have two sons, Thomas (21) and Ryan (19). The family of four have lived in St. Charles since 1999. Bridget was an intelligent, bubbly and beautiful woman who always made others feel valued and whose presence always would light up the room. She loved her sons with all her heart, and was a support system for so many people. She will be remembered as the best mother, wife, daughter and friend anyone could ever ask for. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Summerwill; her sons, Thomas Summerwill and Ryan Summerwill; father, James O'Connell of Cincinnati; brother, Brad (Leslie) O'Connell of San Francisco; brother, Brian (Sue) O'Connell of Cincinnati; sister, Cecilia (Chris) Miller of San Diego; sister, Alice O'Connell of Cincinnati; nephew, Michael J. O'Connell; and nieces, Kathleen Cecilia O'Connell, Sofia O'Connell, Lucy Miller and Cate Miller. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara. Services will be at St. Patrick Crane Road Church on Friday, March 29. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral Mass at noon. Address: 6N491 Crane Rd., St. Charles, IL 60175 Arrangements by Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, (630) 584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary