MARY BULANDA Hiawatha Mary Bulanda, 89, of Hiawatha, Iowa, formerly of Hobart, Ind., died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. A private burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, Ind. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Mary, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is assisting the family. Mary was born on Sept. 19, 1931, in Poland, the daughter of Walter and Antoinette Herman. She was married to Marian Bulanda. Mary was a devout Catholic, and was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart, Ind. She enjoyed tending to her rose garden. Mary will be remembered as a great cook. Every holiday was very special and full of family and tradition. Survivors include her children, Adella (Michael) Fair, Henry (Connie) Bulanda and Teresa (Charles) Musso; grandchildren, Melanie (Brad) Shrader, Jason Fair, Stefanie (Ben) Gates, Bradly (Katie) Bulanda, Laura (Matt) VandeBerg, Karena Hanert and Ethan Hanert; and great-grandchildren, Maddyn, Kenley and Drake Gates. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Marian, in 2009. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
