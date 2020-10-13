1/1
Mary Burgess
1938 - 2020
MARY J. BURGESS Cedar Rapids Mary J. Burgess, 82, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Olin, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Her wishes are being granted of a private graveside service at the Olin Cemetery at a later date. Mary Jean was born Feb. 12, 1938, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Charles and Mary Eleanore (Barker) Burgess. She graduated from Olin High School. Mary worked at SIEG Automotive for more than 33 years. She also worked at the Board of Realtors and Steel Fabrication for a number of years. She was a member and past president of both the Business Women's Organization and East Iowa Heirloom Quilters. Also, she was a member of the National Button Society and had collected more than 140 gallons of buttons over the years. Mary enjoyed quilting, knitting and volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She served security at Five Seasons and bartended on the side at the American Legion in Cedar Rapids early in her career. Those left to cherish her memories are her brother, Roger (Mary Ann) Burgess of Roseville, Calif., and a nephew, Jon Burgess, and his son and daughter, all of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joyce; brother, Joseph; and a nephew, Jeff Burgess. The family would like to thank Northbrook Manor Care for the great care she received there, and a special thank-you to St. Luke's Hospice floor for her care in her final days. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com Memorial may be directed in her honor to the Cedar Rapids Cancer Society.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dawson Funeral Home - Olin
413 Walnut St
Olin, IA 52320
(319) 484-2225
