MARY M. CADY Cedar Rapids Mary M. Cady, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Evergreen Estates I. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date Survivors include a daughter, Vickie Klenk of Monticello; a son, Allen Jarvis of Center Point; stepdaughter, Leanna Cee of Centerville; and a brother, Robert Gideon of North Liberty. She also is survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford. Mary was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Floris, Iowa, the daughter of Willis and Goldie (Quigley) Gideon. She married Clifford C. Cady on Dec. 11, 1964, in Galena, Ill. Clifford died in 2013. Mary worked at St. Luke's in food service for many years. She was a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to Mary's family on the website www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020