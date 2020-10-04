1/1
Mary Catherine McVay Rigby Lopez
1943 - 2020
MARY CATHERINE MCVAY, RIGBY, LOPEZ Crawfordsville Mary Catherine McVay, Rigby, Lopez, 76, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Mercy Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, where friends may call after noon. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery, rural Anamosa. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are three children, Terry (Donna) Rigby, Anita (Jerry) Hartwig and Paula Rigby; four granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, LaVonne (Ron) Clark, brothers, Don McVay and Keith (Eunmi) McVay; three aunts, Ula Mae Carpenter, Connie Lents and Pat Holub; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Bishop; a brother, Duane McVay; a nephew, Don Rich; and a niece, Vicki Warren. Mary Catherine McVay was born Dec. 4, 1943, at home on a farm near Central City. She was the daughter of Ralph and Leota Covington, McVay. Mary attended the Viola community schools. She married Jim Rigby on Nov. 23, 1963, at the Viola Methodist Church. They would divorce in 1990. She married Juaquin Lopez in 1991. Mary was a mother first and foremost. After her children were grown, she worked as a CAN at the Anamosa Care Center, North Brooke Manor in Cedar Rapids and in Winfield, Iowa. She also had worked at the Louis Rich Turkey Plant in West Liberty and for Farm Service during harvest time. Mary loved horses. She taught her children to ride and was a member of the Broken Bit Saddle Club. She liked camping, fishing, dancing to the Dave Dighton Band, classic country music and Owen Mack Irish music. Mary was a very devoted mother; she was easygoing, loving and passionate. She was a one-of-a-kind lady and we are proud she was our mother.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
OCT
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
