MARY ROBERTA (MONAGHAN) COLEMAN Coggon Mary Roberta (Monaghan) Coleman, 94, of Coggon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from natural causes at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids after a sudden illness. Private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial: St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Monti, Iowa, with the Rev. Wayne Droessler officiating. Interment: St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Monti. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Coggon Historical Society, Monti Community Center, Coggon Opera House or to charities of their choice. Online obituary at www.jamison schmitzfuneralhome.com
. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings and the recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, mail, text or phone. Roberta, the eldest child of Thomas and Rosalia (Reilly) Monaghan, was born June 29, 1926. She graduated as valedictorian of her class from Coggon High School. Following school, Roberta worked in the Coggon area. Roberta was united in marriage to Louis Dale Coleman on May 25, 1948. They were blessed with eight children who assisted with the chores and general farm labor. Roberta and Dale farmed in the Monti community for 28 years until his passing in 1976. She then worked for the North Linn School District as an administrative assistant until her retirement. She worked part time for many years at Linn County State Bank. When her kids were all in school, she worked for a few years at Carson Grain. Roberta was a one-of-a-kind gem. She had the most generous heart and selflessly gave countless hours of her time to the community. She was well-known in the Coggon and Monti area for her volunteerism. The Coggon Opera House, Coggon Historical Society, St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Monti, St John's Catholic Church and Faith Mission Thrift Store in Coggon were just a few of the organizations that she assisted. She always was willing to help anyone out. When she was well into her 80s, she often could be found delivering Meals on Wheels, as well as driving her fellow community members to appointments and meetings. She enjoyed traveling, having visited Hawaii, Alaska, California, Las Vegas, Florida, Texas, Colorado, the northeastern U.S., and also went on many bus tours. She took a long trip to Ireland to visit her ancestral homeland. She enjoyed playing the penny slots at the casinos with her sister and brother-in-law. She also was an active quilter well into her 90s and was a member of the Coggon Community Comforters making quilts for area nonprofits. Roberta is survived by her eight children and 17 grandchildren, Jim (Judy) and his children, Chris (Sara) and Karen (Brett) Tucker; Leo (Norma) and his daughters, Angie (Dan) Strum and Nicki (Adam) Finger; Ed and his daughter, Katie (Kenneth) Grewing; Larry (Kim) and their children, Ashley (Justin) Black, Andrew and Alisha (Alex) Toomer; Don and sons, Corey, Chad and Aaron (Rebecca); Rose Kane and her sons, Brett, Owen and Joel; Vince and his daughter, Maggi; and Kevin (Jodie) and his sons, Martin and Mitchell (Kaelee), 21 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill Monaghan; sister- and brother-in-law, Betty and Gerald Dooley; sister-in-law, Bernadine Coleman; along with five nephews, 10 nieces and 10 first cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; grandson, Joe Coleman; brother, Paul Monaghan; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Ed Frentress; brother- and sister-in-law, Charles and Betty Lou Coleman; and brothers-in-law, George Coleman, Thomas Coleman, John Coleman and Vincent Coleman. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Summit Pointe Senior Living who cared for her for the past three-and-a-half years. A special thank you to Deb Cook for her loyal service and dedication to her personal needs.