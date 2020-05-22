|
MARY DALAMAGGAS Cedar Rapids Mary Dalamaggas, 91, a longtime resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Legacy Point Senior Living in Waukee, Iowa. Private services will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Trisagion prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Please arrive no earlier than 6:30 p.m. Mary was born in Chicago, on March 1, 1929, the daughter of Peter and Athena Demetropoulos. She married Ted Dalamaggas in Chicago on Oct. 10, 1965, and to this union, two sons were born: Peter and Chris. Mary worked at Harding Middle School for many years as a secretary in the counseling office. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church and belonged to Daughters of Penelope and Ladies of Philoptochos church groups. Survivors include her sons, Peter (Shelley) Dalamaggas of Urbandale, Iowa, and Chris Dalamaggas of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Arianna Dalamaggas and Nicholas Dalamaggas; and sister-in-law, Cleo Dalamaggas of Moline, Ill. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted Dalamaggas; and her sister, Helen Demetropoulos. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 501 A Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2020