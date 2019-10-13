|
MARY DINKA BABICH O'BRIEN Van Horne Mary Dinka Babich O'Brien, 80, passed away peacefully in her Van Horne home on Thursday, Oct. 10, after a courageous 17-year battle with Parkinson's disease. A memorial ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Tara Hills Country Club, west of Van Horne. The family will greet friends beginning at 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 3:30 p.m. and a reception to follow the service. Mary was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Globe, Ariz., to parents John and Marguerite Babich. Mary graduated from Globe High School in Arizona in 1956. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Arizona State University, where she met the love of her life, Daniel "Danny" Osborne O'Brien. On Aug. 17, 1963, the two were united in marriage at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Globe, Ariz. Danny and Mary were married for 38 years until he passed away on Oct. 27, 2001. Mary was an elementary and high school teacher of many subjects in Arizona, California and Iowa. After teaching, she was employed by the United States Postal Service of Chelsea, Iowa, a town she cherished. She was an active member of the community volunteering her creativity for organizations. She was very talented in calligraphy, crocheting and baking. Her infamous homemade cards were received and cherished by many. Mary enjoyed entertaining and decorating for every holiday; her house was full of love and laughter on numerous occasions and dessert always was available. Mary's signature holiday was Halloween; she loved her spooky costumes and scary antics. Any child who braved the O'Brien household at Halloween was rewarded with a full-size Snickers. Mary was an avid Arizona State Sun Devils fan and also enjoyed gambling; her last slot pull rendered a $100 winning. She is survived by her children, Eva Bartelt (Aaron Van Scoyoc), John (April Melsa) and Rod O'Brien; grandchildren, Marlee (Matt) Graeser, Victoria and Vance Bartelt and Javen O'Brien; great-grandchildren, James Graeser and twins Jaxton Daniel and Hattyn Dinka Graeser; her sisters-in-law, Dolores Johnson and Therese O'Brien; numerous Babich and O'Brien nieces and nephews from Arizona and Iowa; special friend, Glen Gillaspy; former son-in-law, Brad Bartelt; her beloved treat-eating Shih Tzu, Charger; and all her loving friends.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019