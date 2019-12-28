|
MARY "VIRGINIA" DRUMMY Ryan Mary "Virginia" Drummy, 89, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Ed & Joanne Hemphill Hospice Unit of St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan with a vigil service at 2 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Dennis Quint. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan officiated by the Rev. Doug Loecke. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan. Virginia was born the daughter of William and Mary (O'Neil) McMahon on June 3, 1930, in Prairie Township, Masonville, Iowa. She attended country school and then graduated from Manchester High School. Virginia was united in marriage to William J. Drummy on Dec. 27, 1950, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville, Iowa. In 1951, Virginia moved to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., after William was drafted during the Korean conflict. She worked as a Linotype operator until she returned to rural Ryan, where she raised nine children and worked on the family farm until retirement. Virginia was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ryan with a strong faith. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, playing cards, reading, baking, traveling and wintering in Texas. Virginia's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their programs. Virginia is survived and lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Carol (Terence) Crowley, Ellen (Daniel) Covington, both of Coggon, Iowa, Marie (Bill) Hunt of Hopkinton, Iowa, and Rita (Robert) Engler of Urbandale, Iowa; four sons, Patrick (Wilene) Drummy of Marion, Daniel (Jean) Drummy and Thomas (Suzanne) Drummy, both of Ryan and Joseph (Heidi) Drummy of Victor, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronald (Judy) McMahon; and two sisters-in-law, Barb McMahon and Rosemary McMahon. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary McMahon; husband, William; son, John; grandson, Marcus; three siblings, Lorraine Wickman, Harold McMahon and Raymond McMahon; and one brother-in-law, Kenneth Wickman. Please share a memory of Virginia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019