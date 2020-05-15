Home

MARY E. BRESNAHAN Waukon Mary E. Bresnahan, 100, of Waukon, Iowa, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Waukon. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waukon, with Father Mark Osterhaus officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made out to the Bresnahan/McCullough Scholarship Fund at Waukon High School, St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Mary's Hanover Catholic Church, or to Good Samaritan Society, all in Waukon. Condolences may be sent to: Pat Bresnahan at 24 6th Ave. NE, Waukon, IA 52172; Peggy Walch at 50240 287th Ave., Elgin, MN 55932; and Dan Bresnahan at 310 4th Ave. S, Suite 7000, Minneapolis, MN 55415. Mary is survived by her children, Pat (Donna) of Waukon, Peggy (Dave) Walch of Elgin, Minn., and Danny (Shawn) of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Kevin Bresnahan, Stefanie Perkins, Jenny Petersen, Travis, Carson, Ryan and Lindsay Walch, Lacey Bresnahan and Lauren Shillcutt; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe, who died in 2002; her daughter, Debbie; three sisters, Alice Warren, Ellen Martin and Martha Stripling; and a brother, Dr. John McCullough. She is the last one of her generation. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020
