Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY E. MCCORD Cedar Rapids Mary E. McCord, 76, of Cedar Rapids died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Views in Marion. Private family services will be held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Survivors include her husband, Sam; a son, Bradley (Jocelen) Hamilton of Iowa City; a daughter, Kim (Scott) Douglass of Berlin, Germany; a stepson, Christopher (Kelley) McCord of Santa Ana, Calif.; two grandchildren, Quinn Douglass and Lucille Hamilton; and two brothers, Leon Glaspie of Plainfield and Paul Glaspie of Charles City. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard and Carman Glaspie. Mary was born on Jan. 30, 1944, in Charles City, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Sampson) Glaspie. She married Sam McCord on Nov. 12, 1994, in Cedar Rapids. Mary was an office manager of New York Life Insurance and retired from there after 35 years of service. She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church and the Alzheimer's Association. Mary enjoyed sewing, knitting, singing and playing the piano, and was a pro at Sudoku. She forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the McCord family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
