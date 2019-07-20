MARY E. REID Marion Mary E. Reid, 89, of Marion, died at her home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where friends may visit with the family after 1 p.m. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three sons, Craig (Diane) of Marion, Brad (Becky) of Springfield, Ohio, and Mark of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Sandy (Tim) Ford of Delhi; a brother, Bill Davenport of Tennessee; a sister, Margie Arnold of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mary was born on Sept. 11, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Louis and Charlotte (Gronen) Davenport. She married Robert E. Reid on Oct. 10, 1953, in Cedar Rapids. Robert passed away in 1980. Mary retired from Linn-Mar schools as a teacher's assistant after more than 15 years of service. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, where she was a deacon, elder, member of the choir and Sunday school teacher. She volunteered at her church and at Mercy Hospital, where she was a member of the auxiliary. Mary enjoyed playing her organ and especially the time spent with her beloved family and many friends. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Camp Courageous. Please leave a message or tribute to the Reid family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 20, 2019