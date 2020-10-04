1/1
Mary Elizabeth (York) Achenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY ELIZABETH (YORK) ACHENBACH Cedar Rapids Mary Elizabeth (York) Achenbach, 100, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at The Villages in Marion. Per Mary's request, there will be no services. Entrusted with the arrangements are Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Mary Elizabeth (York) Achenbach was born Dec. 8, 1919, on a Cedar County farm near Clarence, Iowa. She attended Consolidated School in Tipton, Iowa, and graduated in 1938. After graduation she helped on the family farm. Mary was united in marriage to Lloyd Achenbach in 1941 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They farmed for several years before moving to Center Point, Iowa, where they lived until Lloyd passed away in 1968. Mary then moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at Collins Radio until her retirement in 1983. She then spent many years volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital, and received an award from Iowa for the number of hours she had provided. She is survived by a son, Daryl (Linda) Achenbach of Omaha, Neb.; two grandsons, Alan and Larry Achenbach; two granddaughters, Marci Erlandson and Jenna Achenbach; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bess York; her husband, Lloyd Achenbach; her son, LaVerne Achenbach; and a brother, Prentice York. Memorials to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved