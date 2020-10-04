MARY ELIZABETH (YORK) ACHENBACH Cedar Rapids Mary Elizabeth (York) Achenbach, 100, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at The Villages in Marion. Per Mary's request, there will be no services. Entrusted with the arrangements are Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Mary Elizabeth (York) Achenbach was born Dec. 8, 1919, on a Cedar County farm near Clarence, Iowa. She attended Consolidated School in Tipton, Iowa, and graduated in 1938. After graduation she helped on the family farm. Mary was united in marriage to Lloyd Achenbach in 1941 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They farmed for several years before moving to Center Point, Iowa, where they lived until Lloyd passed away in 1968. Mary then moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at Collins Radio until her retirement in 1983. She then spent many years volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital, and received an award from Iowa for the number of hours she had provided. She is survived by a son, Daryl (Linda) Achenbach of Omaha, Neb.; two grandsons, Alan and Larry Achenbach; two granddaughters, Marci Erlandson and Jenna Achenbach; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bess York; her husband, Lloyd Achenbach; her son, LaVerne Achenbach; and a brother, Prentice York. Memorials to a charity of your choice
