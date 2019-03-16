MARY ELIZABETH GARTHWAITE Marion Mary Elizabeth Garthwaite, 59, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at First Presbyterian Church, Marion, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Howard Chapman. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service at the church on Tuesday. Burial: Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Mary was born Jan. 25, 1960, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of John and Norma (Buser) Pepper. She graduated from Iowa City West High School in 1978. Mary was united in marriage to Elgie Garthwaite on Feb. 6, 1993, in Marion. He passed away on Aug. 20, 2012. She was so proud to be employed at Cedar River Paper, where she was a motivated and dedicated employee for 12 years. Mary was an avid reader, enjoyed watching Netflix movies with her sister and enjoyed the time spent having lunch with her co-workers. She also enjoyed watching Amber show her horses. She is survived by her daughter, Amber Garthwaite of Iowa City; and her siblings, Bill Pepper of Dallas, Texas, Ann Rogers of Vinton and Susan (Jim Poggenpohl) Pepper of North Liberty. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Memorials in Mary's memory will be donated to the Anna Purna Ghosh Foundation. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary