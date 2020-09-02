MARY ELIZABETH HILGENDORF (TEMPLIN) Cedar Rapids Mary Elizabeth Hilgendorf (Templin), 43, of Cedar Rapids, died suddenly at Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. A private extended family gathering at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, will be on Friday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a storytelling hour set for 6:30 p.m. No burial services will follow. The storytelling time will be livestreamed on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Mary Beth Hilgendorf private Facebook group for more information. On Saturday, Sept. 5, there will be a Celebration of Life bicycle processional leaving Sag Wagon in Cedar Rapids at noon and will ride to Kickstand, where there will be some outdoor live music and socializing. Please use proper social distancing practices. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Hilgendorf; her brother, Kyle Newman; and her sister, Kelly Butcher. She was preceded in death by her parents; Mary Elizabeth Hilgendorf (Templin) was born Jan. 22, 1977, in North Liberty, Iowa, the daughter of William Arthur Templin and Susan Marie Templin. Even at a young age, Mary Beth, as she was known by all of her friends, had a passion for life. Her inquisitive spirit and creativity were her hallmarks. While most of us would be pleased with ourselves by putting together a 500-piece puzzle, Mary Beth always was head and shoulders above when it came to engineering and putting things together. One summer, while in grade school, she got a 2,000-piece puzzle composed entirely of gumballs. She had it assembled within a week, then proceeded to take it apart and put it back together with the image facing down. Her personality shined like the brightest star in a constellation. She could draw you in with a smile and she was accepting of everyone, though her charisma could rub you the wrong way until you got to know her. Mary Beth graduated in 1995 from West High School in Iowa City and then went on to the University of Iowa to earn her bachelor's degree. She was friends with everyone, but never tried to fit herself into a group. In high school, she was an accomplished softball pitcher and catcher. Mary Beth was also a fabulous flutist and consistently captured first or second chair in concert band. Mary Beth married Joseph Hilgendorf on Oct. 13, 2012. She helped manage the cycling group Team WASP. Mary Beth worked as a software support analyst at Ruffalo Noel Levitz and also supported the Cedar Rapids music scene. She loved dancing, crafting, crocheting, painting and loving everyone around her. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to the Linn County Trails Association. You can use paypal.me/JoeHilgendorf and funds will be forwarded. Please share your love and support with Mary Beth's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
