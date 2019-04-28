MARY ELIZABETH KIRK Marion Mary Elizabeth Kirk, 83, of Marion, Iowa, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Northbrook Manor Care Center, Cedar Rapids, under the care of hospice. A Celebration of Life reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Alice United Methodist Church, 4617 Alice Rd., Center Point, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Mary was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Downing, Mo., the daughter of Grover and Marie (Kirkpatrick) Byrn. She was united in marriage to Douglas Kirk on Sept. 2, 1955, at Alice United Methodist Church. Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She was a fantastic baker, known especially for her gooseberry pies and brownies. Mary loved to give her baked treats away to others. She had a big heart and loved everyone. Mary will be deeply missed. Mary is survived by her husband, Doug of Marion; daughter, Janet (Steve) Johnson of Center Point; son, Jerry Kirk of Marion; grandchildren, Kimberly Johnson of Center Point and Jesse Kirk of Marion; and siblings, Fern Zahrt, Francis Byrn, Christine Snow and Dee "Frank" Byrn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Marie; and brothers, Don and Robert Byrn. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Alice United Methodist Church. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary