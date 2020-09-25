MARY ELIZABETH OXLEY Des Moines Mary Elizabeth Oxley, 100, of Des Moines, formerly of Center Point, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point is assisting the family. Mary was born Sept. 5, 1920, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of David and Mary (Stout) Doyle. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School. Mary was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Oxley on Oct. 1, 1942, in Atlantic City, N.J. She was a beautician and helped Chuck manage the Murdoch Funeral Home in Center Point for 40 years. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Harger of West Des Moines; son, Robert (Polly) Oxley of Clive; grandson, Matthew Harger of West Des Moines; granddaughter, Allison (Mark) Gister of Oak Park, Calif.; great-grandson, Aaron Gister of Oak Park, Calif.; and nephew, Joel Oxley of Niceville, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Doyle; husband, Chuck Oxley; infant son, Clifford; and son-in-law, Dean Harger. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines for the love and care Mary received over the last six years. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
