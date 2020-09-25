1/1
Mary Elizabeth Oxley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY ELIZABETH OXLEY Des Moines Mary Elizabeth Oxley, 100, of Des Moines, formerly of Center Point, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point is assisting the family. Mary was born Sept. 5, 1920, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of David and Mary (Stout) Doyle. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School. Mary was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Oxley on Oct. 1, 1942, in Atlantic City, N.J. She was a beautician and helped Chuck manage the Murdoch Funeral Home in Center Point for 40 years. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Harger of West Des Moines; son, Robert (Polly) Oxley of Clive; grandson, Matthew Harger of West Des Moines; granddaughter, Allison (Mark) Gister of Oak Park, Calif.; great-grandson, Aaron Gister of Oak Park, Calif.; and nephew, Joel Oxley of Niceville, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Doyle; husband, Chuck Oxley; infant son, Clifford; and son-in-law, Dean Harger. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines for the love and care Mary received over the last six years. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
622 Main St
Center Point, IA 52213
(319) 849-1567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved