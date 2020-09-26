MARY ELIZABETH (CROWLEY) VILLHAUER Iowa City Mary Elizabeth (Crowley) Villhauer, 94, left to be with her husband Howard on Sept. 24, 2020. Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church by the Rev. Steve Witt. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Mary's service will be livestreamed on Monday morning and can be viewed at the service time or anytime later. To view, please search "Remembering Mary Villhauer" on Facebook and request to join the group. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Mary was born on a farm east of Hills on June 26, 1926, and was the only child of Tim and Bessie (Doyle) Crowley. She attended St. Joseph's school in Hills for eight years and was a 1944 graduate of University High School. Mary had been employed by Northwestern Bell, Johnson County Creamery, Iowa City Ice Co. and Herteen & Stocker Jewelers. She married Howard, the love of her life, on Feb. 10, 1948. He passed away on Feb. 10, 2007 — their 59th wedding anniversary. Together they shared a great journey filled with happiness. In 1960, she and Howard began volunteering with Iowa City Boys Baseball. Later, Mary began volunteering at the Iowa City Boys Baseball concession stand and also served as secretary treasurer. During this time she also did child care for others in her home. The couple was inducted into the Babe Ruth Hall of Fame in July 2001. The Iowa City Boys Baseball Clubhouse is dedicated to Howard and Mary in appreciation of their longtime service. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters, five sons, 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who honor their memory. Their children are Lorraine "Lori" Crossett, Ed (Pat) Villhauer, Colleen (Wayne) Hogan, Tim (Pati) Villhauer, Tony (Paulette) Villhauer, Amy (Dale) Jackson, Jeff (Tanya) Villhauer and Chris (Angela) Villhauer. Grandchildren: Brian (Amy) Crossett, Jessica Crossett, Beth Villhauer, Katie (Jeff) Shafer, Emily (Mike) Lee, Grant Hogan, Andrea Villhauer, Neil (Kami) Villhauer, Rachel Villhauer, Eric (Marie) Villhauer, Tyler Villhauer, Nicholas (Abbey) Jackson, Devon Jackson, Justine Jackson, Nathan Jackson, Chad Villhauer, Riley Villhauer, Michael Villhauer, Duncan Villhauer and Madeline Villhauer. Great-grandchildren: Dillon Crossett, Sam and Joseph Shafer, Magnolia and August Lee, Tristan Villhauer, Cecilia Villhauer, Maddox Jackson and Declan Villhauer. She also is survived by three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Villhauer, Joan Hummer and Marcia Villhauer. Preceding Mary in death were her husband, parents, and her son-in-law, Bill Crossett. Mary was an avid reader and worked the daily jumble, saying it cleared her brain of cobwebs. She was a diehard Cubbies fan and was so thankful that she got to see her beloved Cubs win the 2016 World Series! She enjoyed feeding and watching birds. She and Howard lived in the same house for 49 years. After all of their children were gone, they moved in 2000 to a small house right next door. Her faith was very important to her. Her motto was: "Service to others is the rent we pay to live on this Earth." She tried to do a good job caring for children and hopes to get one of the most sought-after jobs in heaven — rocking baby angels and wiping celestial tears. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Mary Villhauer Memorial Fund," from which contributions will be made to some of her favorite organizations, including Camp Courageous and Iowa City Boys Baseball. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com