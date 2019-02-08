MARY ELLEN ROWE OWEN Cedar Rapids Mary Ellen Rowe Owen, 51, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 9, at River of Life Church, 3801 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE. Memorial services will be held following visitation at noon by Pastor Steve Irwin. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Mary is survived by her son, Jeramy Willis of Seward, Neb.; her parents, Don and Ann Rowe of Cedar Rapids; her siblings, Rosann (Mark) Sandersfeld of Ely, Steve (Susan) Rowe of O'Fallon, Mo., Larry Rowe of Harrington, Kan., and Kris (Rick) Harger of Toddville; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Vicki Baker of Cedar Rapids. Mary was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. Mary was born on Oct. 13, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Don and Ann Rowe. In 1986, she graduated from Alburnett High School, and received a BBA from the University of Iowa in 1990. She married Bill Willis on July 29, 1989, in Central City, but later divorced. Mary was a supervisor at PCI since 2009. Mary was the best mother and very loving. She was kind, generous, supportive and strong in her faith. Mary loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Denver Broncos and the St. Louis Cardinals. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary