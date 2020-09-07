1/1
Mary Ellen Whorton
MARY ELLEN WHORTON Cedar Rapids Mary Ellen Whorton, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center. A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Mary was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Shellsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Mabel (Prather) Whorton. She worked as a supervisor at Cedar Rapids Janitorial for 28 years. Mary loved going shopping and taking trips to the casino. She enjoyed getting her hair done every week. Survivors include her children, Garry Wagner of Des Moines and Bob Wagner of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Drew Wagner, Candace (Chris) Swick and Missy Wagner; five great-grandchildren, Maddie, Cameron, Malaya, MaKayo and Meadow; niece, Susie Whorton; and nephew, Michael Whorton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denis Hildebrand; parents, Ray and Mabel Whorton; daughter, Marcia Amend; grandson, Josh Wagner; and brother, William Ray Whorton; Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 7, 2020.
