MARY ESTHER (MENDOZA) HOLLAND Cedar Rapids Mary Esther (Mendoza) Holland, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Private burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her brother, Carlos Mendoza, and other extended family. Esther was born April 14, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Richard and Zenaida (Cortez) Mendoza. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1949. Esther married George Morarie in 1950, later divorcing. In 1982, she married Robert Holland Sr. She played a lot of bingo at various halls in Cedar Rapids and also liked to visit the different casinos with her husband and special girlfriends. Esther was a former member of the Los Amigos Club. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother, Jerry. Please share your memories of Esther on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
