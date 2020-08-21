1/
Mary Esther (Mendoza) Holland
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY ESTHER (MENDOZA) HOLLAND Cedar Rapids Mary Esther (Mendoza) Holland, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Private burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her brother, Carlos Mendoza, and other extended family. Esther was born April 14, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Richard and Zenaida (Cortez) Mendoza. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1949. Esther married George Morarie in 1950, later divorcing. In 1982, she married Robert Holland Sr. She played a lot of bingo at various halls in Cedar Rapids and also liked to visit the different casinos with her husband and special girlfriends. Esther was a former member of the Los Amigos Club. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother, Jerry. Please share your memories of Esther on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved