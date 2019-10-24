|
MARY ETTA (ARD) MORGAN Mechanicsville Mary Etta (Ard) Morgan, 65, of Mechanicsville, died at home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, by the Rev. Andrew Awotwe-Mensah. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Private family burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery/Stark Family Settlement Cemetery, rural Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her husband, Denny of Mechanicsville; children, Devon (Nikki) Morgan of Mount Vernon and Denna Morgan of Des Moines; grandchildren, Jack and Aaron; brother, Steven (Patricia) Ard of Hubbard, Ohio; nephew, Patrick Ard of Hubbard, Ohio; niece, Danielle DeSandis of Austin, Texas; many close cousins; and her four-legged companions, Homer and Hilde. Mary was born Aug. 3, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Russell and Emma (Stark) Ard. She married Denny Morgan on Aug. 23, 1980. They were partners in owning and operating Morgan Funeral & Cremation Choices for many years. Mary was the driving force behind the success of the business, including the design of and building of the new funeral home in Mount Vernon. She also performed many funeral, memorial and wedding services as a celebrant with her comforting personality and care for families. Mary will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being near the water, especially lakes and oceans. This is where she was the most relaxed and at peace. At home, she loved taking care of her family and her dogs, and watching old Westerns. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she used to sing in the choir and acted as a Eucharistic minister at Hallmark Care Center. She also was very proud of her family heritage. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials are suggested to the Mechanicsville Fire & Ambulance Department. 100 E. First St., Mechanicsville, IA 52306. Please share your love and memories with Mary's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019