MARY F. (HEARN) BENNETT Hiawatha Mary F. (Hearn) Bennett, 83, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. No public services will be held. Private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place in Fairview Cemetery in Winthrop. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are caring for Mary and her family. Survivors include her daughter, Penny Bennett (Frank Cizek) of Lansing, daughter, Patty (Curt) Kress of Center Point, son, Billy (Tracy) of Hiawatha, son, Jamie (Laurie) of Midway, and daughter, Jody of Cedar Rapids. Their six children blessed them with 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Mary was born Nov. 24, 1936, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Neidy) Hearn, in Winthrop, Iowa. On June 3, 1955, she was united in marriage to William (Bill) Bennett Sr. in Independence. Mary worked at Rockwell Collins, was a homemaker, and she and Bill owned A1 Storage and B and B Auto in Hiawatha. They both were pilots and owned many airplanes. She enjoyed trout fishing, playing bingo and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill;, her daughter, Peggy; and her siblings, Bernard, Burnita, Della, Kenny and Shirley. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.