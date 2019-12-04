|
MARY E. FISHER Cedar Rapids Mary E. Fisher, 97, of Manchester, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester after a short illness. Graveside services: 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 7, at Edgewood Cemetery in Edgewood, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will follow after burial at Good Neighbor Home, Manchester. Survivors include two special nieces, Merna Fisher, Cedar Rapids, and Michelle Letts, Strawberry Point. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Mary was born March 24, 1922, in Junction City, Kan., to Andrew and Gertrude Galloway Amthauer. She married Lyle J. Fisher on Aug. 30, 1944, in Junction City. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, George (Cookie) and Loren (Phyllis); and two sisters, Hazel (Lawrence) Kamm and Ruth (Andy) Jensen. Mary will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019