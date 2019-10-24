|
MARY FRANCES BAILEY Prairieburg Mary Frances Bailey, 79, of Prairieburg, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family because of complications of congestive heart failure. Per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg. Mary was born Oct. 4, 1940, the daughter of Lester and Irene (Remington) Kula. She graduated from Central City High School and was a line operator for 42 years at Rockwell-Collins in Cedar Rapids, until retiring in 2001. On Dec. 17, 1975, in Prairieburg, Mary was united in marriage to Richard Bailey. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairieburg. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Larry) Schrader of Norway, Tim Bailey of Prairieburg and Vanessa Bailey (Rex Minar) of Clarence; three step-children; seven grandchildren, Nicole Smith (Tom) of Clarence, Kayla Schrader of Norway, Spencer (Jordan) Klinge of Anamosa, Kyle (Sami) Schrader of Marshalltown, Alisha Bishop (Jason) of Stanwood, Kaylin Myers of Central City and Cassie Schrader of Norway; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Arlene, Bonnie and Connie, all of Marion; brother-in-law, Dean Bailey of Marion; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Bailey, in 2014. A memorial fund has been established in Mary's memory. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019