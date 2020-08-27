1/1
Mary Geraldine (Kelsey) Port
MARY GERALDINE (KELSEY) PORT Cedar Rapids Mary Geraldine (Kelsey) Port, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Northbrook Care Center. Private services (40-person limit) will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., with private funeral services to follow. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Survivors include her husband, Arnold R. Port of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her children, Rodney A. Port (Renate) of Lowden, Iowa, and Anniejo (Thomas) Beardsley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her grandchildren, Tamara (Matt Bliss) Beardsley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Casey Port of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tracy Matthiessen of Marion, Iowa, Andrew (Charity) Beardsley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Ranelle Schroeder of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and her great-grandchildren, Corey (Dee Dulin) Scott, Joshua Thomas, David Bliss, Kylee-Ann Thomas, John Dostal Jr., Dalton Vick, Joshua Bliss, Zachary Bliss, Aydan Beardsley, Piper Beardsley, Jackson Schroeder and Autumn Beardsley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Rosella (Mittan) Kelsey; and siblings, Evelyn Snethen, Claude Kelsey, James Kelsey and Edna Simnacher. Mary was born March 25, 1927, the daughter of Harold and Rosella (Mittan) Kelsey. She married Arnold R. Port on Sept. 8, 1946. Mary was a cook for Johnney's Parkway in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army, muscular dystrophy and visiting nursing homes. She also enjoyed square dancing, sewing, knitting, crocheting, woodworking, upholstery and rug making. She enjoyed cooking for family get togethers and spending time with friends and family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Also the family wants to express a special thanks to Northbrook Manor Care and Hospice of Mercy for taking care of her in her final days. Please leave a message on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be given to Mercy Hospice in memory of Mary.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
