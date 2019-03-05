MARY A. GRITTON Independence Mary A. Gritton, 93, of Independence, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center West Campus in Independence. Mary was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Cornelius and Emma (Mohring) Toomey. She attended St. John's Catholic schools, graduating high school with the Class of 1942. In high school, she played on the St. John's basketball team that played in the state girls' Catholic basketball tournament. Mary was the last survivor of the Class of 1942. She was married to Dale L. Gritton on Nov. 10, 1945, in Independence. The couple farmed in the Independence area until retiring in 1985. Mary was a sports fan, following the Mustang baseball and softball teams. She bowled and golfed in leagues for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with friends and visiting on the telephone. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, the Farm Bureau and Royal Neighbors of America. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence and helping with Meals on Wheels. Survivors include one daughter, Jeanne Gritton of Central City; a son-in-law, Richard Franck of Independence; four granddaughters, Stephanie (Lon) Bright of Anamosa, Samantha (Chad) Rezac of Tipton, Heidi (Steve) Jackman of Johnston and Lizzi (Kelly) Thompson of Minneapolis, Minn.; and eight great-grandchildren, Lexi and Ellie Bright, Zoe, Kayden and Tate Rezac, Nora Jackman and Alice and Frank Thompson. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Dale (2006); daughter, Joanne Franck (2014); brother, Don Toomey (1977); two sisters, Dorothy Croker (1978) and Catherine Nelson (1998); and many cherished friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with the Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home in Independence. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary