Mary Harker
MARY F. HARKER Cedar Rapids Mary F. Harker, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids with a Trisagion service beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mary was born July 18, 1931, in Iowa, the daughter of George and Androniki (Panagopoulou) Faches. She graduated from McKinley High School and went on to obtain her teaching degree from the University of Iowa. Mary was united in marriage to Jack Dean Harker on June 28, 1970. She taught at Jefferson High School until her retirement in 1998. Mary enjoyed bowling, shopping and playing bridge with her friends. She loved attending get-togethers with her fellow retired teachers and going to the symphony and theatre. Survivors include her son, George (Kristy) Harker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and brother, William G. Faches. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
