MARY JEAN (BICKAL) HARRIS Cedar Rapids Mary Jean (Bickal) Harris went to be with our Lord on Nov. 11, 2019, following complications of cancer. Mary was a fun-loving person who touched the lives of many. She had a passion for animals, especially dogs. She loved the outdoors, gardening and her flowers. Mary had a knack for cooking and sharing her goods. Survivors include her daughter, Jessica (Ron) of Coralville; a son, Lee of Kansas City; and her special dog, Dez. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Glen. A special thanks for the hospice (Becky) staff and nursing staff at St. Luke's for their kindness. And, to BFF, Connie Bamsey, who was by her side from beginning to end. Also, in remembrance of close friends, Foz and Glenn. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Last Hope Animal Rescue in Mary's name.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019