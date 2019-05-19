|
MARY HOULAHAN-BADGER Manchester Mary Houlahan-Badger passed away at her home on Monday, May 13, 2019. Mary was born June 29, 1947, to Loretta (Sheeley) and Joseph Houlahan of Coggon, Iowa, in Manchester, Iowa. She was a graduate of of Coggon High School. Mary was united in marriage to Gerald Badger on Oct. 6, 1989. He preceded her in death in April 2016. Survivors include her four brothers, Tom, Pat, John and Jim Houlahan; and her sister, Judy McMahon. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be mailed to Judy McMahon, 1308 N. Fifth St., Manchester, IA 52057. Iowa Cremation Services has serviced the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019