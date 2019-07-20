MARY INEZ WELSH Williamsburg Mary Inez Welsh was born Jan. 30, 1922, near Holbrook, Iowa, the daughter of Patrick and Mary "Mae" (Bryson) Welsh. She graduated from Williamsburg High School and earned her teaching degree at Mount Mercy Junior College in Cedar Rapids. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree at Iowa Teacher's College in Cedar Falls and a master's degree from the University of Colorado. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. Inez was a devout Catholic, attending St. Michael's Church in Holbrook, Queen of Peace in Waterloo and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. After teaching in county schools and the Marengo school system, she taught at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo the last 37 years of her teaching career, retiring at the age of 65. The joy of her life were her 19 nieces and nephews. She made each one feel like they were special and encouraged them to reach for their highest potential. She was dearly loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed. Inez died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Highland Ridge Care Center at the age of 97. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Donnal Welsh of Iowa City and Ramona Welsh of Cedar Rapids; and 18 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Paul Leo, Earl and Eugene Welsh; a sister, Anne Garringer; and a niece, Patty Garringer. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Holbrook. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg, with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Memorials are for Friends of Old St. Michael's. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on July 20, 2019