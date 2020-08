Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY JANE A. FELTON Cascade Mary Jane A. Felton of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on May 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, with the Rev. Jim Miller Presiding. The Reiff Funeral Home is assisting the family. A luncheon will be held at the American Legion in Cascade following the Mass. All are welcome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store