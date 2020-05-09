Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cascade - Cascade
205 Hayes Street SW
Cascade, IA 52033
1-800-373-7745
For more information about
Mary Felton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
Visitation
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Felton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Felton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Felton Obituary
MARY JANE FELTON Cascade Mary Jane Felton, 93, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa. Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now because of the COVID-19 virus, private family visitation will be held for Mary Jane on Saturday. Private family burial also will be held at Calvary Cemetery, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. A Celebration of Life for Mary Jane will be held at a later date to be announced. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Mary Jane Felton Family, P.O. 430, Cascade, IA 52033. She was born Oct. 6, 1926, in Worthington, Iowa, daughter of Nicolas and Mary (Krogman) Lahr. She received her education in the rural Brooks Country School. On Jan. 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to Joseph C. Felton at the Immaculate Conception Church in Sand Springs, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2001. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. Mary Jane was a past president of the Cascade Legion Auxiliary from 1993-95. She is survived by seven children, Patti Volk of Cascade, Don (Jenna Mae) Felton of Hopkinton, Dennis (Gladys) Felton of Dyersville, Sharon Spear (Ed Groth) of North Liberty, Lester (Susan) Felton of Monticello, Jean (Vic) Thier of Bernard and Jim (Sue) Felton of Cascade; 20 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild with another one arriving in November; one sister-in-law, Irene Dement of Dubuque; and one special nephew, Anthony Russ of Manchester. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, LeRoy Felton; one grandson, David Felton; one great-grandson, Ian Felton; son-in-law, Larry Volk; siblings, Veronica (Henry) Russ, Margaret (Tom) Oehler, Loretta Lahr, Rose (Wallace) Nehl, Joe (Isabelle) Lahr, Al (Germaine) Lahr, Nick (Mary Jane) Lahr, John Lahr, Theresa (Gerald) Goedken, Alvin Lahr and Clarence (Adele) Lahr; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Mary (Willie) Duffy, Hilda (Bill) Macomber, Geraldine (Orville) Offerman, Jack (Mary) Felton, Nick (Irene) Felton, Ed (Mary) Felton, Margaret (Al) Demmer and Harold Dement. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -