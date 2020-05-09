|
|
MARY JANE FELTON Cascade Mary Jane Felton, 93, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa. Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now because of the COVID-19 virus, private family visitation will be held for Mary Jane on Saturday. Private family burial also will be held at Calvary Cemetery, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. A Celebration of Life for Mary Jane will be held at a later date to be announced. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Mary Jane Felton Family, P.O. 430, Cascade, IA 52033. She was born Oct. 6, 1926, in Worthington, Iowa, daughter of Nicolas and Mary (Krogman) Lahr. She received her education in the rural Brooks Country School. On Jan. 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to Joseph C. Felton at the Immaculate Conception Church in Sand Springs, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2001. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. Mary Jane was a past president of the Cascade Legion Auxiliary from 1993-95. She is survived by seven children, Patti Volk of Cascade, Don (Jenna Mae) Felton of Hopkinton, Dennis (Gladys) Felton of Dyersville, Sharon Spear (Ed Groth) of North Liberty, Lester (Susan) Felton of Monticello, Jean (Vic) Thier of Bernard and Jim (Sue) Felton of Cascade; 20 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild with another one arriving in November; one sister-in-law, Irene Dement of Dubuque; and one special nephew, Anthony Russ of Manchester. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, LeRoy Felton; one grandson, David Felton; one great-grandson, Ian Felton; son-in-law, Larry Volk; siblings, Veronica (Henry) Russ, Margaret (Tom) Oehler, Loretta Lahr, Rose (Wallace) Nehl, Joe (Isabelle) Lahr, Al (Germaine) Lahr, Nick (Mary Jane) Lahr, John Lahr, Theresa (Gerald) Goedken, Alvin Lahr and Clarence (Adele) Lahr; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Mary (Willie) Duffy, Hilda (Bill) Macomber, Geraldine (Orville) Offerman, Jack (Mary) Felton, Nick (Irene) Felton, Ed (Mary) Felton, Margaret (Al) Demmer and Harold Dement. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2020