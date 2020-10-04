MARY JANE HENNINGSEN Cedar Rapids Mary Jane Henningsen, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids. Per her wishes, she has been cremated. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Mary Jane (McConnell) Henningsen was born Oct. 27, 1923, in Garden Grove, Calif., the daughter of George and Ethel (Mayne) McConnell. She married John Henningsen on Oct. 25, 1947, in Iowa City, Iowa. After moving to Cedar Rapids, she started her career at Rockwell Collins, where she would retire after working 42 years. Mary is survived by her many nieces and nephews, and her good friends, Dorothy and Ann. A special thanks to the West Ridge Care Center for the care given to Mary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com
