1/
Mary Jane Henningsen
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY JANE HENNINGSEN Cedar Rapids Mary Jane Henningsen, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids. Per her wishes, she has been cremated. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Mary Jane (McConnell) Henningsen was born Oct. 27, 1923, in Garden Grove, Calif., the daughter of George and Ethel (Mayne) McConnell. She married John Henningsen on Oct. 25, 1947, in Iowa City, Iowa. After moving to Cedar Rapids, she started her career at Rockwell Collins, where she would retire after working 42 years. Mary is survived by her many nieces and nephews, and her good friends, Dorothy and Ann. A special thanks to the West Ridge Care Center for the care given to Mary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iowa Cremation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-378-3361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iowa Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved