MARY JANE LOIS KRAMER Clinton Mary Jane Lois Kramer, 102, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home in Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Clinton. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Her remains will be buried in the Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com
. Mary Jane Kuehnle Kramer was born Dec. 6, 1917, in Dubuque, the daughter of Edwin and Mable (Byard) Kuehnle. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1936. She attended the University of Dubuque from 1936-1937 and graduated from the Cook County School of Nursing, Chicago, in 1941. She was president of her nursing class. On June 18, 1941, she married Daniel R. Kramer at the First Congregational Church in Dubuque, Iowa; he preceded her in death on May 4, 2020. She held offices in the P.T.A., Lyceum Circle, Agatha Auxiliary, and was a long-time member of Chapter FI, PEO. She served as chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Sarah Harding Home during a 23-year membership. She was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church, served on all the boards, was the first female clerk, and a longtime member of the choir, Mayflower Circle, Women's Fellowship and Adult Education Committee. She volunteered as a Red Cross Nurse with the bloodmobile, a den mother for the Cub Scouts, and a volunteer for many civic causes. She worked as a registered nurse at the Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Mary Jane was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. She is survived by her three children, Daniel and Kay Kramer of Minneapolis, Minn., John and Kathy Robinson-Kramer of Iowa City and Susan and Michael Johannsen of Muscatine, Iowa; grandchildren, Chris Kramer, Kara Arzamendia, Jessamyn Donovan, Kaela Burkle, Ben Johannsen and Matt Johannsen; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Loraine Remy and Ethel Kuehnle; and her brother, Carl Kuehnle. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Prairie Hills and Hospice Compassus for loving care and comfort. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the First Congregational Church.