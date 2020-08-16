1/1
Mary Jane Miller
MARY JANE MILLER Cedar Rapids Our beloved wife and mother, Mary Jane Miller, 78, of Cedar Rapids Iowa, danced into the arms of her Savior on Aug. 12, 2020. Mary, the daughter of Basil and Pearl Harris, was born June 18, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mary wed Norman Jellison, and to this union were born Steven (Jeanne) Jellison, David (Sheila) Jellison, Bob (Jessica) Jellison and Vicki Reiner Jellison. They were later divorced. Mary then wed her beloved husband, Larry Miller, on Dec. 10, 1971. To this union were added Sandy (Bob) Gase, Kelly (Larry) Cooney and Kerry (Racquel) Miller. Mary is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Miller; sisters, Bonnie Fencl of Solon and Grace Clinton of Cedar Rapids; 23 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Basil "Skeet" Harris Jr. Mary's passion was serving. She was faithful to serving God, family, friends, her church, and various ministries. Our family and those who knew and loved Mary, have so many memories that we will treasure always. Her unending love for us will carry us through knowing that she has heard, "Well done thou good and faithful servant." A Celebration of Life service for Mary will be hosted on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oakland Church of the Nazarene, 3000 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
