MARY JANE SMITH Morley Mary Jane Smith, 92, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Green Center Cemetery, rural Morley, with the Rev. Barb Krueger officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa.
you may share your memories, thoughts and condolences with Mary Jane's family. Mary Jane Miller was born Dec. 29, 1927, in Marion, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Alice (Timson) Miller. She attended schools in Marion and graduated from Marion High School. On Oct. 27, 1946, she married Gene Smith at the First Christian Church in Marion. The couple made their home in Marion for a short time before moving to Morley. Mary Jane worked at the T and D Grocery Store and also at Remley and Heiserman, both in Anamosa. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing cards and solitaire, reading, going out to eat and going out in general. It didn't matter where she was going, she always turned right when she went out the door. Above all else, she loved to spend time with her family and many friends. She is survived by her children, Peggy (Tom) Eason, Sherwood, Ark., Gary (Janis) Smith, Martelle and Debby (Mike Rickels) Perkins, Wyo.; grandchildren, Sean (Kim) Mangold, Travis (Spring) Mangold, Doris Eason, Mike (Jenny) Eason, Thomas Eason, Tim Eason, Jenny (Kory) Haverly, Darren (Nicole) Smith, Kolby (Amber) Koppenhaver and Logan (Sarah Duggan) Perkins; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jackie (Frank) Hupperts, Florida; and a sister-in-law, Pauline Miller, Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, in 1985; a brother, Harold; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Rita; and a sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Ed Ferreter. The family expresses their thanks to the staff of the Anamosa Care Center for the wonderful care Mary Jane received.