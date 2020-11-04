MARY JO VOTROUBEK Cedar Rapids Mary Jo Votroubek, 78, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Villa Care Center in Fort Dodge. A private funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial at St. John's Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mary Jo is survived by a brother, Mike Votroubek of Cedar Rapids; and friends. Mary Jo was born March 31, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Godfrey and Mary Votroubek. She graduated from Regis High School and later from Coe College with a degree in music. Mary Jo taught music at the University of Iowa and St. Matthew Catholic School as well as giving private piano and organ lessons. She was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church and enjoyed working puzzles. Mary Jo will forever be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to All Saints Catholic Church. Please leave a message or tribute to the Votroubek family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com
