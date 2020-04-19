|
MARY JOAN CAHILL West Branch Mary Joan Cahill, 86, of rural West Branch, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch. Graveside committal will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Bridget Cemetery in Nolan Settlement. On Monday, April 20, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. friends may pay their respects to Joan and her family by passing through the front canopy at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Signage will direct you at the visitation. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, friends must remain in their cars at both the visitation and graveside committal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice, 3720 Queen Ct. SW, Suite 9, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404, or to Friends of St. Bridget's. Joan was born Feb. 9, 1934, at home in rural Johnson County, the daughter of Louis and Marion Jensen Klein. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, Iowa City, and the Iowa City Commercial College. For 31 years, Joan worked as an administrative assistant at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library in West Branch, retiring in 2001. On Aug. 30, 1955, Joan married Francis "Bud" Cahill at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Bud died in 2007. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Tipton and a former member of St. Bridget's Church in Nolan Settlement. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Care Initiatives Hospice and the caregivers at Crestview Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Joan and family. Joan is survived by two sons, Bob Cahill of West Branch and Bill (Annette) Cahill of Tipton and their children, LeAnn McCrabb of Sterling, Colo., John (Tryth) McCrabb of Log Lane Village, Colo., and Jackson Cahill of Waterloo; two daughters, Barb Cahill of Iowa City and Cindy Travagiakis of Cedar Rapids and her children, Amberlynn (Michael) Pappas of Wilmington, N.C., Eric (Lindsay) Travagiakis of Cedar Rapids, Amy (Shawn) Cannon of Cedar Rapids and Terence (Laura) Travagiakis of Cedar Rapids; nine great-grandchildren; four brothers, Jim Klein of Wilmington, N.C., Jack Klein of Eagen, Minn., George Klein of Oxford and Tom Klein of Iowa City; two sisters, Betty (Maynard) Rayner of Hills and Rose (David) Stevens of Borden, Ind.; sister-in-law, Kathy Gerling of Davenport; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded by her parents; her husband, Bud; and brother- and sisters-in-law, Jack Cahill, Bernice Cahill and Marilyn Klein. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020