MARY JOAN (SHEESLEY) MCMAINS Iowa City Mary Joan (Sheesley) McMains, 88, of Iowa City, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Iowa City. Services will be private. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her daughters, Kristi McMains of Iowa City, Iowa, and Karen McMains of Bellingham, Wash.; a grandson, Aaron; two great-grandchildren, Myka and Riley; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kathi McMains; and her brothers, Max, Ralph and Paul. Joan was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Harry C. and Mary (Hasley) Sheesley. Joan was a legal secretary for the University of Iowa Law School, finishing her working career at the IMU, where she loved being around the students, claiming they kept her young and amused. True to Joan's hardworking nature, she continued working in retirement at Hills Bank. What do you say about the greatest love you've ever known? How do you craft the words for your biggest supporter, your best friend? How do you express that this lovely person worked tirelessly to provide for you, and sacrificed her own needs and wants for yours? How do you tell anyone who's willing to listen, how important she is, how wonderful she is, how special she is? How can you write about your mom, when you can't focus through the tears and your heart hurts so? We don't have the answers to these questions. We simply say … We love you mom, and we miss you so very much. The family wishes to thank all nurses and staff at Iowa City Rehab and Health Center and Briarwood Care Center for their care, and special thanks to her most trusted friend Perry. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2020